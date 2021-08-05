Okemo Valley Chamber Celebrates 64th annual meeting

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce recently held its 64th annual meeting at the newly renovated Calcutta’s Sports Bar & Restaurant at the Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow.

Scott Duffy of Rockledge Farm Woodworks was announced as the 2021 Member of the Year for being selected as the business to represent Vermont at the “Made in America Day” at the White House – although the event last fall had to be canceled due to Covid – stepping up to co-chair the inaugural Best of Vermont Summer Festival committee, and his service on the chamber board of directors.

Holger Stoltze of The Governor’s Inn was selected as a 2021 Volunteer of the Year for his work helping the Gathering Spots Artisan Picnic Table project and his efforts on the Best of Vermont Summer Festival Committee.

Stephen Plunkard of Q4! Associates was also selected as a 2021 Volunteer of the Year for his efforts on the Okemo Valley Regional Transportation HUB Project and his service on the Best of Vermont Summer Festival Committee.

Joan Goldstein, Vermont Commissioner of Economic Development, was the guest speaker. She informed chamber members about a variety of programs and resources available to businesses in the state in recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Janine Corning welcomed guests representing her family who are the new owners of Fox Run Golf Club and spoke about their other business investments in Okemo Valley, including Hemmingway Hill Properties & the former Ludlow Colonial Motel, as well as their support for the local community. She also thanked the local business community for their support for their recent fundraiser for their family’s charity, Assisting Children Today.

A special thank you to Mark Williams of Calcuttas and his team for the wonderful refreshments at this event. Mark also operates Sam’s Steakhouse, Mr. Darcy’s, and Modern Cleaners & Tailors.

Much appreciation as well to our photographer, Images by Donald Dill. This event was also filmed by Eric Chatterjee of Okemo Valley TV and will be available for viewing on this local public access television station.