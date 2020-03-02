Next Start Your Own Business workshop March 20

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Vermont Small Business Development Center would like to announce an upcoming workshop for those thinking about starting their own business. This workshop, titled “Starting Your Own Business,” is aimed at helping future entrepreneurs turn their passions into a full-fledged business venture. The workshop will be held Friday, March 20 at the Springfield Regional Development Corporation office on Clinton Street in Springfield, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Starting a business can be challenging. The workshop, conducted by an experienced business advisor, is designed as a guide for the first-time business owner. Participants receive a comprehensive start-up workbook, handouts, and resources in marketing, financing, management, and operations. By the end the workshop, they will be well-informed about the tools and resources available to them and the “next steps” involved in launching a successful business. Register online at www.vtsbdc.org under the training tab.

A few workshop highlights include how to: use the “Business Model Canvas” to evaluate whether there is a viable business in their good idea; identify target customers and “unique selling proposition(s)”; register their business and apply for tax numbers; consider start-up costs, sales, expenses and financing options; pitch their idea and develop a business plan; plus much more.

Vermont Small Business Development Center is a nonprofit partnership of government, education, and business, organized to help Vermont small businesses succeed. No-cost, confidential advice is provided to existing business owners and new entrepreneurs throughout the state. The local VTSBDC office is located at Springfield Regional Development Corporation. For more information, visit www.vtsbdc.org or contact Debra Boudrieau at 802-885-2071 or dboudrieau@vtsbdc.org.