News from Westminster Cares

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Westminster Cares Board of Directors met Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m. in person and via WebEx with Vice President Pete Harrison presiding. The following attended in person: Pete Harrison, Pat Goodell, and director Donna Dawson. Those attending via WebEx were Miriam Lanata, Regina Borden, Cindy Moses, Don Dawson, and Lori Larue. Doug Oftedahl and Kathy Elliot were unable to attend.

Programs & Services Provided in November

Meals-on-Wheels: One recipient ended meals in November due to dietary restrictions. WC volunteers delivered meals five days a week to 23 different people. One new client is expected to start on Dec. 1. Those in need of weekend meals received two frozen meals each Friday.

Transportation Program : One ride was given in November. Several ride requests are pending for December.

Healthy Aging Programs : Both of our strong living exercise classes, (Karen W. and Ronnie F.; instructors), are happening two times per week on Zoom. Gentle yoga and Tai Chi classes are also being offered online as well. We are discussing having a new, in-person Tai Chi class at the institute in January.

Assistance and Referrals : Volunteers picked up prescriptions at a local pharmacy and delivered them twice in November.

Friendly Visiting : Friendly phone check-ins are happening via the director and our community Nurse.

Medical Equipment : In November we loaned out four pieces of equipment and accepted six returned pieces of equipment.

Community Nurse Program : In November our nurse completed one in-person home visit and consulted with seven additional clients by phone for a total of 14 contacts.

Westminster Cares is extremely grateful for the Annual Appeal donations received to date. Every gift contributes to serving older adults and adults with disabilities in our community.

