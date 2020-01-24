Nathan Marshall Fitness is now open

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Nathan Marshall Fitness is open. This is a personal fitness facility, formerly known as Fitness Solutions, now owned and operated by Nathan Marshall. It is located at 19 Front St. in Springfield, Vt., which is right near the Hartness House.

Nathan is an ACE-certified personal trainer and has previously trained clients at SNAP Fitness in Springfield. Nathan’s goal is to help people reach their potential, best health, and an improved lifestyle. He believes that anyone can reach these goals if they want to. For more information, call 802-591-2957.

There will be an open house for the public Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. Come see what Nathan Marshall Fitness is all about.