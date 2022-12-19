Mt. Ascutney Hospital names Tayo S. Kirchhof Director of Development

WINDSOR, Vt. – Tayo S. Kirchhof has been appointed Director of Development by Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center (MAHHC), a member of Dartmouth Health.

In this role, Kirchhof will work with individuals and organizations in Windsor, Vt. and surrounding areas to steward programs and gifts that support MAHHC’s mission.

“We are delighted to have Tayo on board as our Director of Development,” says CEO and Chief Medical Officer Joseph L. Perras, MD. “We look forward to drawing from her fundraising, leadership, and strong relationship-building skills and experience as we continue to build greater awareness and increase support for our services across the communities we serve.”

Kirchhof will serve as the principal fundraising leader at MAHHC focusing on individual giving, capital campaigns, donor appreciation, and grateful patient program. She will also work collaboratively with colleagues to support annual giving, gift planning, and corporate and foundation relations.

“I am honored to represent Mt. Ascutney through this role,” says Kirchhof. “My strong commitment to philanthropy will support the advancement of health care in our region – a vital component to our care network and the services it provides.”

Prior to this role, Kirchhof served as Executive Director at the Ottauquechee Health Foundation, working with communities, organizations, individuals, and donors to meet the needs of those unable to pay for the rising cost of health and wellness care. Additionally, she served on the Ottauquechee Health Center’s (OHC) Advisory Committee and participated in MAHHC’s Community Health Improvement Planning initiatives for many years.

Kirchhof has a long history of forging deep relationships in the communities of this region and brings with her a passion for health and wellness and a commitment to the mission of the Hospital. She has well-established working relationships with community partners in the networks within the MAHHC and OHC service areas, and extensive knowledge of the resources available in the communities served.