Moore earns Lawyer of Distinction honor

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Lawyers of Distinction is pleased to announce that Christopher S. Moore, Esq. of Rockingham, Vt., has been certified as a member. The Lawyers of Distinction is recognized as the fastest growing community of distinguished lawyers in the United States. Lawyers of Distinction shall not offer membership to more than 10% of attorneys in any given state. Members are accepted based upon objective evaluation of an attorney’s qualifications, license, reputation, experience, and disciplinary history.

Christopher S. Moore is an experienced and dedicated trial and transactional lawyer who focuses his practice on real estate, civil litigation, and estate planning. With a central office located in downtown Bellows Falls, Vt., Moore Law Offices has been serving southern and central Vermont since 2003. Attorney Moore’s courtroom experience has lead to favorable verdicts for many satisfied clients. As an agent for First American Title Company and approved settlement agent for numerous lending institutions, Attorney Moore is qualified to handle complex real estate transactions from start to finish. Attorney Moore is a founding member of the Vermont Trial Lawyer’s Association, a member of the American and Vermont Bar Association, former Planning Commissioner, Village Trustee, and Selectboard chair. A graduate of Vermont Academy, he holds the following degrees: Bachelor of Science in political science, legal concentration, Juris Doctor, and Master of Laws.

Lawyers of Distinction uses its own independent criteria, including both objective and subjective factors in determining if an attorney can be recognized as a Lawyer of Distinction in the United States in their respective field.