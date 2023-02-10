SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 5:30 p.m. at the Springfield Town Library for an educational workshop entitled Maximizing Social Security. Meet Joshua Houle, a wealth manager from Monadnock Capital Group who is trained to give you the information you need to help ensure you fully realize the value of lifetime benefit maximization.

Knowing how and when you choose to collect Social Security benefits can be complex because it ultimately depends on your unique circumstances. With retirees living longer today than in previous generations, your choice of when to retire and collect Social Security benefits can significantly impact the income you collect in retirement.

Josh will cover the spousal benefits available if you are married, widowed, or divorced. We’ll review the potential effects that working in retirement and claiming early can have on your benefits. Social Security rules are complex and constantly evolving. This educational workshop will help you avoid potential pitfalls, so you are better prepared to make these important lifetimes decisions

This event is free and open to the public. Contact the library at 802-885-3108 if you have any questions.