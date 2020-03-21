Major new SouthFace Village at Okemo Residential & Health Spa Complex

LUDLOW, Vt. – Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce member Southface Village at Okemo is planning an exciting new project in Ludlow, Vt. Construction of the newly designed SunCatcher Villas & Health Spa, situated in the heart of SouthFace Village at Okemo, is scheduled to begin this summer. It will represent the first luxury residential and health club facility to be built on the mountain in 30 years.

The SunCatcher complex also represents Phase 2 in the development of SouthFace Village at Okemo, operating independently from Okemo Mountain Resort, the first major luxury trailside community to be built on the mountain in over a decade. The SunCatcher complex, designed and built by Bensonwood Homes, will sit in the heart of SouthFace Village, offering breathtaking views of Okemo Valley. This project will include six luxury four-bedroom villas, appropriately called SunCatcher Villas because of the natural light that will stream in from three sides of each residence. The complex will also house important amenities for all SouthFace Village owners and their guests, including a state-of-the-art health club, a four season outdoor pool and hot tub facility, private locker areas, an outdoor kitchen and barbecue area, multiple fire-pits, and other outdoor gathering spots for family and friends. The project will be completed mid-year in 2021.

The Chamber is very excited for this new project from one of its members, which will benefit the Okemo Valley region.

For more information, go to www.yourplaceinvermont.com.