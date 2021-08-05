Ludlow Rotary learns about Clear Lake Furniture

LUDLOW, Vt. – In its second face-to-face meeting since the pandemic restrictions were lifted, the Ludlow Rotary conducted its weekly meeting at Clear Lake Furniture’s showroom in Ludlow.

The meeting was hosted by Brent Karner, the owner and master craftsman of Clear Lake and catered by The Cookster.

Brent was the featured speaker at the meeting, discussing his own background as well as the history and product design and creation procedures employed by Clear Lake.

He began by describing his own development as a craftsman. Brent grew up in Tewksbury, Mass. He attended Tewksbury public schools, Shawsheen Regional Vocational Tech School in 1982, and in 1985 graduated from North Bennet Street School in Boston where he learned the art of fine woodworking. After graduating from North Bennet, prior to starting Clear Lake Furniture, he spent many years crafting 18th- and 19th-century reproductions as well as contemporary furniture for clients throughout New England.

Clear Lake Furniture was created in 1992 and has offered a wide variety of individualized fine furniture since.

In discussing the impact of the Covid pandemic, Brent observed that his business actually increased – but with a twist. There was a much greater demand for two items that dramatically increased orders: desks and liquor and wine cabinets.

Following his presentation, Brent took the Rotarians on a tour of his showroom and shop where all the furniture was made.

Brent currently lives on South Hill in Ludlow with his wife, Abi, of 35 years and their two children, Thacher and Rachel.