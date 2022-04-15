Ludlow Rotary hears from local business owner Troy Caruso

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Tuesday, April 5 luncheon meeting of the Ludlow Rotary Club featured Businessman Troy Caruso speaking to Rotarians and guests about his new projects and plans in Ludlow, Vt. Mr. Caruso is the owner of the Fox Run Golf Club and several other properties in Ludlow.

Caruso spoke about his future plans at Fox Run that include a 50 to 60 unit hotel, a wedding facility, and a new pro shop. It will be a $20 million project expected to take three years to complete. He also has plans for farm-to-table gardens along Rt. 103 between Fox Lane and Dug Rd., including a walking path. The vegetables grown there will be used in his five restaurants in Ludlow, Caruso said.

The restaurants he currently owns or plans to buy in the next couple of months include Calcutta’s, LaTavolta, Off the Rails (formerly Mangiamo Ristorante), Sam’s Steakhouse, and Mr. Darcy’s. He stated that he is planning to offer a special discount at every restaurant weekly for full time Vermont residents.

Renovations and menu changes are in the works. Off the Rails will feature train cars parked outside the restaurant with small shops in each and a funicular down the mountain to the restaurant. There would be opportunities for families to enjoy the site in addition to the restaurant.

Caruso grew up on Long Island, N.Y., started work as a laborer out of high school in a demolition company, eventually learning the trade and building a successful contracting business. He owns a business financing company as well. He stated that he sees Ludlow as a town ripe for investment and revitalization with a lot of opportunity, and that, as a second homeowner over the past twelve years, he loves the area.

In other business, the Ludlow and Chester Rotary Clubs will be co-hosting an exchange student for the 22-23 school year. Host families are needed. Contact Jim Rumrill at 802-380-2766 for more information.

Anyone interested in learning more about joining Rotary is invited to contact Kevin Barnes, Membership Chairman at 802-228-8877 to receive an invitation to a meeting.