Ludlow Rotary hears from Ambulance Director

LUDLOW, Vt. – The April 12 meeting of the Ludlow Rotary Club featured Stephanie Grover, Ludlow Ambulance Director, speaking to Rotarians and guests about the state of ambulance services in Ludlow and their nearby service district.

Grover expressed gratitude for the support of Ludlow voters, who again approved the Ambulance budget request of $312,000 for FY 22-23. The budget will support paying two people to work 24/7, year-round, in an effort to reduce the number of missed calls. Missed calls have been a major issue for Ludlow as they have relied strictly on volunteers to respond to calls. Missed calls occur most often during the winter months when there are many calls to Okemo Mountain Resort.

It is increasingly difficult for residents to devote the time required to meet all the training requirements as a volunteer when they work full-time as well. An advantage of a paid staff is they are compensated for the six months of training required for an entry-level EMT. Paramedic training requirements are even more extensive, requiring two years of training.

Ludlow Ambulance serves a portion of Plymouth and Cavendish in addition to Ludlow. They would like to add two additional paid staff to cover a second ambulance from December through April to address the high number of missed calls during the ski season.

In other business, the Rotary Club continued preparing for the 64th Annual Penny Sale to be held April 30 at the Ludlow School gym at 6 p.m.

Anyone interested in learning more about joining Rotary is invited to contact Kevin Barnes, Membership Chairman at 802-228-8877, to receive an invitation to a meeting.