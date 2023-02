LUDLOW, Vt. – From Feb. 8-22 the Ludlow Rotary Club will be collecting four specific foods for Black River Good Neighbors. The items needed are mayo, ketchup, ground coffee, and cereal. Help us spread some Valentines love to our local neighbors.

Drop box locations will be at Berkshire Bank, Ludlow Insurance, M&T Bank, Cota & Cota, and Benson’s Chevrolet, all of Ludlow, Vt.

Can you help us and your neighbors? For more information go to www.ludlowrotary.com