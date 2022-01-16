Londonderry ice rink reschedules opening

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The grand opening for the Derry Rink has been rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. due to inclement weather. Refreshments will be served.

Located behind Jake’s Restaurant at the Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry, the ice rink was completed on Dec. 28 by volunteers and through generous contributions.

The 120 foot-by-50 foot skating rink is a project from the One Londonderry Recreation Group, which is extremely grateful for the many businesses and community supporters who made this rink a reality. Moving forward we hope to add a storage shed, lighting, and maintain a portapotty. Volunteers are still needed to maintain the ice. Go to www.onelondonderry.org to make a contribution or volunteer some time.