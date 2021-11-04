Light-a-Pole for the holidays in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Every year the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce makes arrangements to decorate the lamp posts on Main Street in downtown Springfield with banners and white lights to bring twinkle and cheer to the neighborhood during the winter months. This tradition helps to create an inviting avenue for visitors passing through our lovely town, and creates a sense of warmth and community for all who live here.

We’re busy making arrangements for this year’s holiday program, but we can’t do it alone! Many of the strands of LED lights we used last year are now worn out and need to be replaced. The cost of buying new lights is significant, but if we work together, we can make it happen. We are looking for businesses, organizations, and individuals who might be interested to sponsor a pole lighting, to assist us in continuing to bring this special tradition to Springfield.

Sponsors will be recognized via social media and a press release, and you will have the warm fuzzy feeling of contributing to our beautiful community in a meaningful way. We appreciate any and all support.

Anyone with questions about Light-a-Pole, please contact Alice at the Chamber at 802-885-2779 or alice@springfieldvt.com. Checks can be made payable to “Springfield Regional Chamber” and sent to Springfield Regional Chamber, 56 Main Street, Ste 2, Springfield, VT 05156.