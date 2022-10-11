LFG names Mick Weltman as Executive Director

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Land For Good (LFG) announced that its Board of Directors has named Mick Weltman, an experienced non-profit leader, strategist, and fundraiser, to the position of Executive Director.

“Mick comes to LFG with an enormous amount of talent and experience gained from a long and remarkably successful career in the non-profit sector; most of it in high-level leadership positions,” shared Andrew Marshall, President of the Board of Directors for Land For Good. “The board is especially excited about Mick’s expertise in fund development, strategic thinking, and executive leadership. We believe that Mick is the leader that LFG needs at this moment to set us up for a future of innovation and impact.”

Weltman has served as executive director to non-profits for more than 25 years. He has dedicated his career to the non-profit world and led and consulted with organizations locally, state-wide, nationally, and internationally. Weltman’s career work has included a focus on environmental issues and sustainability, smart growth, women’s health, and international economic development. Most recently, Weltman worked in the Chicago area, having spent nearly a decade growing the Associated Colleges of Illinois including developing one of the most diverse boards in the state.

LFG is a nationally recognized leader and the only organization of its kind with a sole focus on farmland access, tenure, and transfer. For nearly two decades, LFG has been working to put more farmers more securely on land in New England, support farm viability, increase farming opportunity, and keep land in farming. Working one-on-one with Vermont farmers, Mike Ghia of Saxtons River, LFG’s Vermont Field Agent, provides caring and practical help to farmers and farmland owners amid on-going and dynamic change around land access, food systems, and climate disruption.