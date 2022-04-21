Large donation to Bellows Falls food pantry

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Employees from Advantage Truck Group in Westminster delivered cases of baked beans and applesauce to the food pantry at Our Place Drop-In Center in Bellows Falls.

The donation was made through Haulin’ 4 Hunger, a program ATG launched ten years ago at its Shrewsbury, Mass. headquarters to provide fresh meals to those in need during the holiday season. The program was expanded to include donations of non-perishable food to help meet ongoing needs in communities near its other dealer locations – including in Westminster, where ATG is located at 6243 U.S. Route 5.

The donation comes at a time when food prices are rising alongside inflation, putting a strain on both local food pantries and the people they serve. Our Place food pantry relies on donations to help support food assistance to individuals and families, making bulk donations like ATG’s especially important.

This month, ATG is donating non-perishable food to six pantries across three states through Haulin’ 4 Hunger, including pantries near its dealerships in Lebanon, Manchester and Seabrook, New Hampshire, and Westfield and Raynham, Mass.

Our Place food pantry, 6 Island Street, is open every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.