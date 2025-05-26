Kelley Real Estate welcomes Gabrielle Turco

LUDLOW, Vt. – Kelley Real Estate would like to welcome Gabrielle Turco to their team. Turco was born and raised in Mount Holly, Vt. She spent a couple of years living in New Hampshire, where she bought her first home and discovered an interest in real estate. After selling her home and returning to Vermont, she decided to pursue a career in the field, and has been working in real estate for the past year.

Turco enjoys working in real estate because she enjoys helping people through the buying and selling process. She understands how important it is to find the right home, and is committed to making the experience as smooth as possible.

Outside of work, Turco enjoys spending time with her family. She’s happy to be back in her hometown, and looks forward to helping others settle into the area she knows so well.

Contact Turco at 802-353-0106.