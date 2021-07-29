Introducing 802 Credit Union from credit unions’ merger

REGION – On April 29, the Board of Directors of the recently merged Members Advantage Community Credit Union approved the credit union’s new name: 802 Credit Union.

“The combining of River Valley and Members Advantage Community Credit Union provided an opportunity to reimagine our name and brand to better reflect where we have been and where we are going in the future,” explains CEO Sean Gammon.

The Credit Union hired an outside financial branding consultant, Stackpole & Partners out of Newbury Port, Mass., to assist with the rebranding process. Members, staff, and volunteers were surveyed to better understand their perceptions of the credit union and the unique value that it provides for its members and the communities it serves. A cross-functional committee was established to review the feedback and explore and select a name and logo for the new brand.

“Our Vermont roots are an important factor for our staff and membership and we wanted a name that reflected that heritage while also differentiating us from other Vermont financial institutions,” said Gammon. “The single 802 area code in Vermont is unique and recognizable to the communities that we serve. It is also modern, fresh, and approachable and positions us for future growth throughout the state and into surrounding areas that appreciate and connect with the Vermont lifestyle and values.”

The credit union will begin rolling out the new name in signage and digital materials throughout the remainder of the year.

802 Credit Union is a $350 million-plus financial institution, with nine locations currently serving over 33,000 members. Members are part of a cooperative, meaning they share ownership in the credit union and elect a volunteer board of directors. 802 Credit Union provides membership to anyone who lives, works, or worships in Vermont as well as Grafton, Sullivan, and Cheshire counties in New Hampshire. For more information about 802 Credit Union, visit www.802cu.com.