Hyjek speaks to Ludlow Rotary

LUDLOW, Vt. – Justin Hyjek, founding partner of the Homestyle Hotel and Main+Mountain Bar and Motel, spoke to the Ludlow Rotary Club at its weekly meeting recently about his interest in seeing Ludlow grow. Hyjek, now serving his third term on the Ludlow Selectboard, also discussed the “amazing learning experience” that his service on that local legislative body involved.

Hyjek, having grown up in Ludlow, said he was interested in helping the town and its people recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. His service on the Selectboard highlighted the need for the town and local citizens to work together to overcome the problems created by the virus and develop long-term growth plans.

He noted the desire to improve the local skateboard park to modernize it and make it safer, the planned development of hiking trails on West Hill along with its new dog park, and general goals of revitalizing the downtown area as some of the areas of concern.