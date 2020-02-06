Huntley Financial Services announces new partner

LUDLOW, Vt. – Huntley Financial Services is pleased to announce Derek Karner as a new full-time partner to our wealth management group.

Derek has been working directly with Mark over the past three years. He is critical to the practice and has been building relationships with all of our clients over that time.

Derek’s responsibilities include a variety of operational duties including account maintenance, fund transfers, new account opening, trade execution, and security analysis. Before joining Huntley Financial in 2017, Derek worked as production manager and craftsman at his family’s business, Clear Lake Furniture, in Ludlow, Vt., where he has worked since its founding in 1994.

Derek earned his Bachelor of Science in finance with a concentration in economics from Bentley University in Waltham, Mass. in 1993. Derek lives in Belmont, Vt., with his wife Stephanie and their two cats. In his spare time, Derek enjoys outdoor activities including skiing, snowshoeing, golfing, fishing, and home improvement.

HFS specializes in retirement plan rollovers and income strategies. Our private portfolios include individual stocks, bonds, exchange traded funds, and annuities. Please consider making an appointment to review your investments to determine if you are properly set up for 2020 or to get a second opinion on your current portfolio. There is no cost or fee associated for this private consultation.

Please call our team today at 1-888-922-1035 or check out our website at www.huntleyfs.com to see what a positive difference we can make in your retirement.