HCRS welcomes new staff

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental-health agency is pleased to announce the appointment of 15 new professionals hired during October and November whose talents will augment HCRS’ services in the Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Hartford, Springfield, and Windsor regions.

October hires include, Howard Bronson – Crisis Intervention Specialist in Brattleboro, Karen Dale – School-Based Behavioral Interventionist in Brattleboro, Christopher Ficklin – Direct Support Professional (Community) in Windsor & Hartford, Eva Grimaldi – Clinician I in Brattleboro, Amanda McHugh – Community Outreach Specialist in White River Junction, James Primrose – Vocational Program Coordinator at Kindle Farm, Erin Rice – Community Outreach Specialist in White River Junction, Gayle Underhill-Plum – Direct Support Professional (Employment) in Windsor & Hartford, Jean Warner – Area Manager in Bellows Falls, Ryan Wood – School-Based Behavioral Interventionist in Springfield.

November hires include, Trevor Beaudry – Vocational Teacher Sub at Kindle Farm, Kimberly Becker – Toy Cleaner in Windsor & Hartford, Lana Dever – Case Manager II in Brattleboro, Tina Hanson – Residential Specialist at Alternatives, Kailen Lott – Classroom Assistant at Kindle Farm.

These new hires will support the non-profit agency’s comprehensive mental health, substance use disorder, and developmental disability programs, which serve 4,000 individuals annually across Windsor and Windham Counties.

About HCRS

Founded in 1967, HCRS is a non-profit, community mental health agency serving Vermonters in Windham and Windsor counties. HCRS serves 4,000 individuals every year through its mental health, substance abuse, and developmental disabilities programs. The Agency provides holistic care for clients, supporting them with employment, housing, transportation, and other social service needs. Visit www.hcrs.org for more information.