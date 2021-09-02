HCRS welcomes new staff

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s community mental-health agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of 19 new professionals whose talents will augment HCRS’ services in the Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Hartford, Springfield, and Windsor regions.

HCRS welcomes the following new employees: Leeor Adry, behavioral interventionist in Hartford; Amy Chevarie, direct service professional – community in Brattleboro; Rebecca Eisenberg, clinician I in Brattleboro; Allison Hull, behavioral interventionist in Hartford; Tamara Kinsman, behavioral interventionist in Hartford; Melinda Kosterman, IFBS/OP clinician I in Brattleboro; Casey LaPlante, direct service professional – community in Windsor; Carly Levinson, case manager I in Brattleboro; Taylor Lund, direct service professional in Springfield; Leah Miriam Meserve, case manager II in Springfield; Ruben Morales, Respite in Hartford; Heidi O’Brien, clinician II in Springfield; Sheila Palomba, direct service professional – community in Brattleboro; Vanessa Perry, board certified behavioral analyst in Springfield; Ciara Rickard, peer outreach specialist in Bellows Falls; Heather Roberts, direct service professional – community in Springfield; Elizabeth Smith, school-based Clinician I in Hartford; Melanie Walker, case manager II in Springfield; Billie Wells, senior direct service professional – employment in Brattleboro.

These new hires will support the nonprofit agency’s comprehensive mental health, substance abuse, and developmental disability programs, which serve more than 4,000 individuals annually across Windsor and Windham counties.