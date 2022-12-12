HCRS HONORS COMMUNITY PARTNERS

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental health agency, held its annual meeting this year on Nov. 10, in Springfield, in-person again for the first time since 2019.

Attended by approximately 115 board members, staff, clients, and community members, the event celebrated the agency’s accomplishments and impact on clients over the last fiscal year. George Karabakakis, Ph.D., HCRS CEO, stated, “As I reflect upon the past year, what immediately comes to mind are the relationships and connections we have developed in our community, with our colleagues at HCRS, with all the partners we work with, not to mention the people we serve, and their families.”

Attendees were treated to very special and poignant stories provided by four guest speakers, all of whom have received services through HCRS. These pre-recorded presentations spoke of these clients’ and family members’ challenges with mental health issues or disabilities and how HCRS has supported them for a better life.

Every year at the annual meeting, HCRS gives out dozens of awards and this year was no different. In addition to the employee recognition awards, including 60 staff service awards totaling 645 years of service, the agency presented the James Bartley Community Partnership Award to Jill Lord, Director of Community Health at Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center and to the Springfield School District’s Occupational Development Program and their Job and Transitions Coordinator/Special Educator, Margaret Gultekin. Both of the recipients were being honored for the profound difference they have made to so many lives in partnership with HCRS.

The HCRS annual meeting, which focused on community connections, was preceded by an event put on by HCRS in October to recognize employers they partner with who have made an incredible impact on supported employees. The event, sponsored by Dartmouth College, included employers from all over Windsor and Windham counties who partner with HCRS. The guests were treated to a delicious lunch provided by Dartmouth Dining as the businesses received awards for being champions of disability employment.

About HCRS

Founded in 1967, HCRS is a nonprofit, community mental health agency serving Vermonters in Windham and Windsor counties. HCRS serves over 4,000 individuals every year through its mental health, substance abuse, and developmental disabilities programs. The Agency provides holistic care for clients, supporting them with employment, housing, transportation, and other social service needs. Visit www.hcrs.org for more information.