HB Energy giving back

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – HB Energy is committed to giving back to the communities we serve and it is important that our clients know how much we value them.

In addition to sponsoring and participating in local events, we recently started a new initiative. Throughout the year, we will randomly pick a current HB Energy client who then gets to designate $250 to one of several local charities that align with our mission.

We would like to thank Sue Chadwick for choosing Black River Good Neighbor Services as our inaugural recipient.