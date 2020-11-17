Grant writing workshop to offer one-on-one technical assistance

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation’s Southern Vermont Economy Project 2.0 is hosting its second grant-writing workshop as part of its Project Development Series. The 2019 grant-writing workshop, which featured over a dozen nonprofit experts, was over-subscribed. The upcoming workshop, to be held virtually Nov. 18-20, has adapted the format to balance intensive training and interactive learning.

SVEP 2.0 helps organizations turn great ideas into effective projects with sustainable funding, successful implementation, and management. Through the 2020 SVEP Project Development Series local organizations can access peer-learning and trainings on project stewardship, financial management for projects, procurement management, and grant writing. This workshop is the fourth in the four-part series.

This year’s workshop will feature Anne Lezak, MPA of ADL Consulting. Lezak has extensive experience developing federal, state, and foundation grant proposals including multi-million dollar federal grant proposals. For five years, Anne worked as part of a team of grant writers for Advocates for Human Potential in Albany, N.Y. Anne has led grant-writing workshops and courses at the local, state, and federal level for 20 years, including semester-long courses through Marlboro College Graduate School. Bobbi Kilburn, BDCC’s Director of Finance and Grant Management, will teach a segment specifically focused on grant management.

This grant-writing workshop will provide concrete, practical guidance for preparing successful grant proposals. The workshop will address how to organize proposals; develop clear goals, objectives and tasks; and build a compelling case to effectively “sell” programs to funders. The workshop is split into three days so attendees can absorb information and have allotted time for small break out groups. Attendees seeking one-on-one technical assistance can sign up for day three where they will be paired with an expert grant writer to work with them on a specific grant proposal.

You can register at www.brattleborodevelopment.com/svep.