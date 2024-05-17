Grafton Village Cheese Okemo Valley store grand opening

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Grafton Village Cheese invites the public to help celebrate the grand opening of their new Okemo Valley retail store over the Memorial Day Weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce will kick off the event on Friday, May 24, at 12 p.m. The celebration will continue Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., wrapping up Monday at 12 p.m. Each day will include cheese and gourmet food samples, live entertainment, daily raffles, and kids’ activities.

The new store is conveniently located at 2568 Vermont Route 103 in Proctorsville, just east of downtown Ludlow. “We are thrilled to have joined the Okemo Valley community, and are excited to welcome locals and visitors into our beautiful new space,” says Sherry DiBernardo, the company’s retail manager. In addition to Grafton’s line of aged and infused cheddars and cave-aged specialty cheeses, the Okemo Valley retail store offers a carefully-curated selection of other cheeses from Vermont and around the world. Visitors will also find a wide selection of wine, beer, gourmet food products, and handcrafted gifts.

As one of Vermont’s legacy cheese producers, Grafton Village Cheese Company has been handcrafting award-winning cheeses using unpasteurized milk from small family farms for over 60 years. As a subsidiary of The Windham Foundation, the sale of their cheese helps fund initiatives that promote rural prosperity and preserve Vermont’s cultural legacy.

Headquartered in Grafton, Vt., the Windham Foundation is an operating foundation engaged in philanthropic, charitable, and educational activities. Since its inception in 1963, its mission has been to promote the vitality of Grafton and Vermont’s rural communities through its philanthropic and educational programs. Its subsidiaries, the Grafton Village Cheese Co. and the Grafton Inn, contribute to these endeavors as mission-driven businesses.