Gov. Scott, DCF announce additional fuel benefits for families

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Gov. Phil Scott and the Department for Children and Families announced Tuesday, March 22, 2022, that approximately 10,000 households will get an extra fuel benefit through the Seasonal Fuel Assistance Program. Given high oil and kerosene prices, a one-time $350 benefit will be paid to providers to help offset additional costs for program participants.

“The impacts of high energy costs on Vermont are affecting everyone, but especially those with lower income, which is why must continue focusing on making Vermont more affordable, while supporting those in need,” said Gov. Scott. “Although this one-time payment will help, we know there’s more work to do.”

To receive the benefit, households must have received an oil or kerosene benefit issued between Nov. 9, 2021 and Feb. 28, 2022. They must have also been active fuel households as of Feb. 28, 2022. Vermonters with questions about the extra benefit can call 1-800-479-6151.

DCF will also provide an additional $500,000 to the five community action agencies in Vermont so they can help more households that are facing heating emergencies.

Seasonal Fuel Assistance helps eligible Vermonters pay part of their home heating bills, whether they own their homes or rent, pay for heat directly or as part of rent. Find more information and apply at www.dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/fuel-assistance.