Gov. Scott and VOREC fund new outdoor community projects

REGION – Governor Phil Scott and the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative announced on Monday, March 28 the twenty-four recipients of the VOREC Community Grant Program. In announcing this round of grant recipients, the Governor restated his support for outdoor recreation as an important means for economic recovery and development.

The grant recipients, announced at an event in Danville on March 28, joined the nine other communities who have received funding through the program since it was established by Act 194 in 2018. A historic investment from the Governor in 2021 grew the grant program from a granting capacity of $100,000 – $200,000 to a total of $5 million. This investment has allowed the program to nearly triple the number of communities who are benefiting from the program and spurred some notable changes to grant program requirements. Changes included expanding eligibility from only municipal entities to include nonprofit organizations and setting a $50,000 minimum with no maximum potential award.

The two projects to gain funding in Windsor County are Ascutney Outdoors, awarded $262,088 to fund the development of new trails, free equipment rentals, and other projects, and the Town of Ludlow, awarded $190,500 to fund the redevelopment of the Dorsey Park Skatepark.