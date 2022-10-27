GFC seeks new Director

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Late in the summer of 2022, Laura Schairbaum, Coalition Director of Greater Falls Connections (GFC), announced that she was going to be leaving the organization in early 2023.

“After more than nine years with GFC, I decided it was time to move on and explore some other interests, as well as move back to the Midwest to be closer to my family,” said Schairbaum.

GFC Advisory Board President Doreen Stoodley is sad to see Schairbaum go, but is grateful for the leadership she has provided over her time at GFC. “Laura has been a driving force for Greater Falls Connections for more than nine years. She has worked continuously to get and keep program funding to make GFC sustainable. Compassionate, caring, professional, and adaptive are just a few of the qualities she embodies,” said Stoodley. “She truly cares about the Windham Northeast community, GFC staff, and board members. On behalf of GFC, I would like to wish Laura the best on her future endeavors.

“Moving forward, I am looking forward to seeing more youth involvement and GFC continuing to inspire and empower people through education and collaboration for promoting wellness and to prevent abuse of drugs, tobacco, and alcohol along with youth substance misuse prevention,” she continued.

A six-person hiring committee has been formed, consisting of board members, staff, and community members.

“We are looking for a dedicated leader to fill the role of Coalition Director for Greater Falls Connections. Greater Falls Connections recognize generational poverty and trauma as substantial factors in addiction and actively addresses these issues by applying equitable, compassionate techniques to empower the youth and adults in our communities.” said Alex Stradling, co-chair of the hiring committee and Advisory Board member. “We are hoping to be able to find someone to fill the position by December.”

Fellow hiring committee co-chair and youth Advisory Board member Shelby Bixler added, “Having people who are interested in the future of GFC come together to hire a new director will help make sure that the right person is hired. I’m excited about being part of the committee and doing this work with GFC.”

For more information about the position, visit www.greaterfallsconnections.org/about/jobs.