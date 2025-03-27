Funding available for organizations in Brattleboro area

REGION – Funding is now available for Vermont organizations in the Brattleboro area through the Crosby-Gannett Fund grant program. The purpose of the fund is to support endeavors that contribute to the betterment and vitality of the Brattleboro area.

The Crosby-Gannett Fund evolved its giving strategy two years ago, and now awards a grant to one applicant annually. The grant term will be active for three years, and the grantee will receive $7,500 per year, totaling $22,500 over the three years. The goal of this model is to provide reliable capacity-building support to creative ideas and community-based organizations that will enable meaningful improvement in the Brattleboro area. Applications must be submitted by Tuesday, April 29, at 5 p.m. Please visit www.vermontcf.org/crosby-gannett to learn more and apply.

The Vermont Community Foundation was established in 1986 as an enduring source of philanthropic support for Vermont communities. A family of more than 1,000 funds, foundations, and supporting organizations, the foundation makes it easy for the people who care about Vermont to find and fund the causes they love. The Community Foundation and its partners put more than $60 million annually to work in Vermont communities and beyond. The heart of its work is closing the opportunity gap – the divide that leaves too many Vermonters struggling to get ahead, no matter how hard they work. The Community Foundation envisions Vermont at its best – where everyone can build a bright, secure future. Visit www.vermontcf.org, or call 802-388-3355 for more information. Give where your heart lives.