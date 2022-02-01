Fourth Annual Local Loyalty Program Recap

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the businesses that participated in the Fourth Annual Springfield Holiday Local Loyalty Program. Special thanks also to our program sponsors: The Copper Fox, Cota & Cota, HB Energy Solutions and Classic Hits WCFR 106.5 for helping us to make the whole thing possible. The concept was to distribute stamp cards so that shoppers could receive stamps in exchange for dollars spent at any of the participating businesses. Each time a shopper filled a card, they could enter it into any of the raffles being offered by the merchants. Each merchant collected completed stamp cards for their raffles, and in the end, we tallied up all the completed cards valued at more than $128,200. We couldn’t be more thrilled about how well things went this year and we certainly hope the program gave our wonderful businesses a bit of a boost!

We received lots of positive feedback from the participating businesses as well as the folks doing the shopping – it was fun to see everyone getting excited. We were so grateful to be able to bring this fun program to the Springfield area again this winter, and we were blown away by the enthusiasm of local shoppers. We would like to extend a thank you to everyone who got involved and assisted us in the collective endeavor to #shoplocal this past holiday season.

Congratulations to all the winners of the Fourth Annual Springfield Holiday Local Loyalty Program: Bibens Home Center, Karen McGee; Black River Kwik Stop, Candy Davis; Black Rock Steakhouse, Pam Smith; Boccaccio’s Salon, Sarah Zierfus; The Copper Fox, Anonymous; Crown Point Pub, Jeff Dacey; The Dance Factory, Kathi Stern; The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, Gary Lashua; Gallery at the VAULT, Tony Mastaler; HB Energy Solutions, Jessica Martin; Joe’s Discount Beverage, Andy Bladyka, Kyra Ores; Smokeshire Design, Alison Cummings; Springfield Animal Hospital, Jeff Bush; Springfield Farmers’ Market, Janice Izzo; Springfield Food Co-op, Pat Belknap; Tina’s Hallmark, Jessica Orchitt.

Written by Alice Page, Administrative Director “Forward Together,” Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce