Former Bellows Falls student joins Youth Services board

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Richard “Ricky” Adams, the Director of Technology for Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, recently joined 11 other community members in serving on Youth Services’ board of directors. With 20 programs, including restorative justice, afterschool mentoring, transitional living, workforce development, counseling, and case management, Youth Services, a nonprofit agency celebrating its 50th Anniversary, builds community in Windham County.

Adams held various technology-related roles at the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union during the last 10 years, and has held the Director of Technology title for the last three. Adams started his career under a technology contractor working for area schools, where he says he built significant knowledge of technology and school operations. A former Bellows Falls Union High School student, Adams explained that his primary drive at WNESU is to help improve technology access and the experience for their students.

Adams, at age 29, helps lower the age range of the board and comes on with familiarity with some aspects of Youth Services including having been a participant in its after-school program, Ready to Achieve Mentoring Program (RAMP). RAMP is a workforce development program that mentors local youth, exposing them to different careers in the region. “I would say that my Youth Services program involvement helped build long-lasting connections outside of the school community,” stated Adams.

The former Youth Services participant turned tech-wizard, who lives in Bellows Falls with his fiancé, Shawna Coutu, looks forward to helping the organization prepare for new challenges ahead as he helps with its mission of being a catalyst for change. “I’m really excited to contribute to the Youth Services board and give back to an organization that supported me as I transitioned out of high school,” Adams explained.

“Ricky is an amazing ‘home-grown’ asset for our board,” stated Youth Services board president, Ana Saavedra. “With all his tie-ins to Youth Services we are so very fortunate for Ricky to join our board as his first choice. His prowess with technology and his familiarity with Bellows Falls, one of the communities where Youth Services has a significant presence, will be an asset, as well as his perspective as a former participant and his comparative youth.”

To learn how you can get involved with Youth Services or to refer a person for services, visit wwwyouthservicesinc.org or call 802-257-0361.