Fischer Arts opening in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – Fischer Arts announced they are opening in downtown Chester, Vt. While they are already online at www.fischer-arts.com, they are very excited to have a brick-and-mortar space in this wonderful community. Their official opening celebration at 102 the Common will be Nov. 27.

Fischer Arts has a unique approach to contemporary and antique art as they highlight works of art that are inspired by nature. They specialize in antique nature engravings, but they also blend in the modern and include unique artwork from contemporary New England artists that celebrates the natural world.

Their antique engravings are original, with numerous subjects available. Examples include original copperplate botanicals from the 1700 and 1800s, colorful chromolithographs of animals from the late 1800s, as well as antique maps and nautical charts from the U.S. and beyond.

Their contemporary artists include jewelers that incorporate beautiful stones and minerals, antique silver, and unique metal components. They will also have hand-blown glass, woodwork, contemporary photography, and more.

Importantly, Fischer Arts has a charitable mission; a portion of all sales support organizations working to preserve fragile ecosystems and protect wildlife.