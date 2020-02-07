Farrell and Kalchthaler join Grace Cottage Hospital Board

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Lucas Farrell of Townshend and Dr. Thomas Kalchthaler of Jamaica have joined the Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital Board of Trustees.

Farrell and his wife own and operate Big Picture Farm, a hillside goat dairy farm known for its award-winning farmstead caramels and cheeses, sold in stores across the country.

Farrell earned his bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and English from Middlebury College and his Master of Fine Arts in poetry from the University of Montana. His poetry book “The Many Woods of Grief” was awarded the Juniper Prize in Poetry and was published by the University of Massachusetts Press, and his writing has appeared in various national publications. Prior to moving to Townshend in 2010, he taught creative writing at Middlebury College.

Lately, Farrell and his wife Louisa have been enjoying doing their farm chores alongside their 3-year-old daughter.

Dr. Kalchthaler is a graduate of the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. After completing a residency in internal medicine at the Mount Sinai City Hospital Center at Elmhurst Queens, he became the second physician nationwide to be trained in geriatric medicine. He was subsequently inducted as a fellow in the American College of Physicians.

A lifelong avid skier and cyclist, Dr. Kalchthaler spent many weekends and vacations at Stratton Mountain. After retiring from an active medical practice that involved teaching and patient care, Dr. Kalchthaler and his wife Mary Lynne purchased a home in Jamaica to better enjoy the seasons of Vermont with their children and grandchildren.

“We are very happy to have Dr. Kalchthaler, a medical provider with such a wealth of experience, and Lucas Farrell, a highly successful local entrepreneur, on our board. We are grateful for their service,” said Kevin Meyer, Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital Board president and president of Mary Meyer Stuffed Toys.

Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital includes a 19-bed hospital and ER, a primary care clinic, a full-service lab and radiology department, and both inpatient and outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy. The Messenger Valley Pharmacy, a full retail pharmacy owned by Grace Cottage, is located across the street from the hospital. For more information, go to www.gracecottage.org or call 802-365-7357.