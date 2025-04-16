“Ethics In Action” at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, May 7, at 1 p.m., join Mary Kohn from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) at the Springfield Town Library, for her presentation “Ethics in Action: Making Smart Choices Every Day.”

In this engaging program, we’ll explore the importance of ethics and how it impacts our daily lives. Through interactive discussions and real-world examples, participants will gain a deeper understanding of the impact of their choices, and develop practical skills to make informed decisions. By applying ethical principles to everyday challenges, individuals will learn to navigate complex situations with confidence and integrity.

Our expert facilitator Mary Kohn, from the Better Business Bureau, will share insights on how to make smarter decisions and create a positive impact in the marketplace.

To sign up for a reminder, visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.