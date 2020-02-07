WALPOLE, N.H. – Eos Study Tours has been awarded “Best Outbound Educational Travel Specialists 2020 – North East USA” in the fourth annual Travel & Tourism Awards hosted by LUX Life Magazine.

The Walpole, N.H.-based Eos Study Tours team won this award for planning international, small group, educational tours. Eos’s trips are designed to be superb learning adventures as well as earned revenue and donor-nurturing programs for North America’s top museums, colleges, and scientific institutes. Leading every trip are expert local guides and trip managers plus engaging scholars who offer on-tour lectures. “Our scholars are chosen for their expertise, teaching skills, and congeniality – they provide lectures, lead discussions, and host lunches and dinners,” says Eos Program Manager Lauren Cummings.

Eos supports organizations with both long-term planning and management of their entire travel programs. Eos also designs and manages individual, usually unique and custom-designed VIP trips, upon request from organizations. Since its inception in 1993, Eos has created four nonprofit travel programs and has been contracted to help both plan and manage more than 10 organizations’ entire travel programs. “We have raised millions of dollars in both earned revenue and donations for the organizations we represent, while providing our travelers with unique, customized trips,” says Eos co-founder and Director R. Todd Nielsen.

For more information, contact Eos at www.studytours.org, eos@studytours.org, or 603-756-4004.