Engel & Völkers Okemo honored by international network of peers

LUDLOW, Vt. – Engel & Völkers Okemo is elated to share that its Ludlow-based team of advisors were recently honored as among the top producers in the company’s global network of 800-plus luxury real estate brokerages.

Recognized for their commitment to hard work and excellence at Engel & Völkers Okemo are principal broker Gail Beardmore, broker and advisor Geralyn Donohue, and advisor Rachael Hyjek.

The team, which operates from a small Vermont village of fewer than 2,000 primary residents, managed $16.5 million in real estate transactions last year. Since January, their listings have gone under contract 55% faster than the local average and for $71,300 more than the area’s median sale price. To meet this rise in demand, the brokerage is undergoing an expansion and will double its staff of advisors by the fall.

For more information, visit www.okemo.evrealestate.com.