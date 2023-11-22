DoorDash announces flood relief grants for Vermont restaurants

REGION – DoorDash, together with its partners Hello Alice and the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), announced $440,000 in grant funding through the Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund in 2023. This initiative provides $10,000 relief grants to restaurants impacted by natural disasters or emergencies not only in the United States but also, for the first time, in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Four Vermont restaurants were included in the announcement, two of which are in the local area: the Blue Duck Deli in Ludlow, and The Hub in Weston.

Natural disasters can bring profound devastation to local communities, and rebuilding after disaster strikes can be challenging. To help local communities and businesses respond to this challenge, DoorDash created the Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund in 2021. The Fund’s relief grants can be used to cover critical operating expenses, including rent or mortgage payments, replenishing food or beverage supplies, or paying bills and other costs. Earlier this year we renewed the fund, to provide a total of $1 million to 100 restaurants in $10,000 grants across four grant rounds in 2023 and 2024.

Restaurant owners have until Dec. 31 to apply for the current round of funding. The next and final funding round opens on Jan. 2, 2024, and closes on March 29, 2024. Restaurant owners are eligible to apply up to one year after a qualifying disaster occurs. To learn more and apply, please visit get.doordash.com/en-us/about/disaster-relief-fund.