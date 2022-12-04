Cybersecurity Class for Businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library, in collaboration with Black River Innovation Campus, will host a cybersecurity class on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 4:30 p.m. on the second floor of the library.

Join Jason Black, Program Manager at the Black River Innovation Campus, who will show owners and employees how to stay safe online while growing their business and protect themselves against cyber attacks.

Jason is a technology and digital communications professional with two decades of higher education, and non-profit experience in team leadership, digital storytelling and web communications, information technology and systems/product development, and collegiate training and instruction.

Funding for the digital literacy classes and associated equipment has been provided by AT&T and the Public Library Association. Additional funding has been provided by ByWater Solutions and the Friends of Springfield Town Library.