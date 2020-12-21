Crown Point Board of Realtors honors two members and gives back

REGION – The Crown Point Board of Realtors has had a busy year. While we have not had the opportunity to meet in person at our monthly meetings, 2020 has been a busy one. Realtors have stayed busy with homes selling and have rallied to give back to the community. The Crown Point Board serves Chester, Ludlow, Cavendish, Springfield, Mount Holly, Rockingham, and Andover.

In two major fundraisers realtors have currently raised nearly $10,000 for many local services including over $2,000 to local schools and have an ongoing drive totally nearly $2,000 for local food shelves. Other money raised also supports our Sammy Pierce Scholarship fund and Community Fund.

Each year, the Crown Point Board gives two $1,000 scholarships in honor of Sammy Pierce, a former member of the board. Sammy Pierce believed community service was important. The recipients of the scholarships are high school students who are chosen based on their commitment to the community.

The CPBR also honored two of their own this year: longtime member Phil Atwood of Barrett and Valley retired. A card shower and bird feeder was given to Phil in recognition of his longtime service. Phil has been an active member of the board and his presence will be missed at meetings where he has played “auctioneer” for our Sammy Pierce Scholarship monthly auction.

The board also honored incoming President Lisa Kelley of Cummings and Co as their 2020 Realtor of the Year. This award is given to one recipient who exemplifies commitment to real estate, service to the board and community. Lisa has been a realtor for over 15 years and has been very active in the board and in service to the community.

As we look forward to 2021, we don’t know what the real estate market will look like. We hope though that all those in our community will enjoy a safe, healthy, and happy new year.