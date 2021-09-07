Country Treasures under new ownership

CHESTER, Vt. – Country Treasures, a destination quilt shop in the town of Chester for the past 31 years, has taken on a new look and a new owner. Sue Ashe, purveyor of fine fabrics, has semi-retired and sold the shop to Angela Farrar, a Chester native and Green Mountain Union High School graduate.

Sue will be at the back of the building operating Sue’s Quilt Studio, offering quilting services on the long-arm machine, as well as her highly sought-after quilting classes.

In recent years, Angela found a love for sewing and quilting tote bags; that love turned to an obsession with combining – and collecting – beautiful fabrics. On a whim, she reached out to Sue about the plans for the shop and before long was hired on and plans for purchase began. A familiar face for the last couple months, Angela has been greeting customers and quickly learning the ropes.

Guests of the shop will notice a new layout and, in the coming months, the addition of fabrics from new designers and suppliers, while the traditional look and feel will remain largely untouched. There are hopes for year-round classes and retreats both in the building’s classroom as well as in other local hotspots. You’ll also find Angela’s totes on display and for purchase throughout the shop.

Shelley Wasklewicz, a familiar face around the shop, has purchased the Talking Quilts brand from Country Treasures. Shelley will be expanding this line of quote products, which will continue to be available in the store. In the near future, Shelley will also be providing machine-quilting services.

Also in the back of the building, you’ll continue to find Carolyn Niesuchouski offering her machine quilting services. Carolyn will gladly do the finishing touches on your quilts.

Angela currently resides in Springfield with her son Levi, their dog, and two cats.

Country Treasures is open year-round Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Angela, Levi, and their team Shelley and Heather look forward to seeing you in the shop. They also send along best wishes and gratitude to Sue!