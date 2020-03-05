CoolSnowGlobes of Windsor is expanding

WINDSOR, Vt. – Founded by Liz Ross and David Westby, CSG is moving to the Windsor Technology Park. Occupying over 2,000 square feet, CSG will be the anchor company in the recently renovated Cone Blanchard Factory. With the help of property manager Jessica Corliss, the planning and renovation has been both enjoyable and seamless. WTP has been welcoming and set a great example of how property owners interested in developing Windsor can work with entrepreneurs to achieve rewarding collaborations. WTP is currently hosting the co-working space Windsor Co-Works in the original 1904 brick building. CoolSnowGlobes will occupy the 1943 addition.

CoolSnowGlobes began in 2007 as a small company creating high-end custom snow globes for clients such as the Orvis and Sundance Catalogs. With encouragement from SCORE mentors in Lebanon, CSG now ships over 100,000 globes each year of over 50 designs to countries around the world.

Co-owner Ross says, “We also continue to maintain a thriving custom clientele, which I love. Collaborating with clients such as The MET, Whitney and Guggenheim Museums in NYC, Harrods of London, The Central Park Conservancy, Dartmouth, Peanuts, Godiva Chocolates, and dozens more of similar clients. The projects come to us from clients as far reaching as Japan, the EU, and the Middle East.”

With their iconic, patented square base, it is easy to spot a CoolSnowGlobe. They are unique in their design, exquisite attention to detail, and in their aesthetic. Westby says humbly, “We have very little competition. CoolSnowGlobes has grown into the most recognized designer and manufacturer of hand-painted, heirloom-quality snow globes in the world.”

Partnering with Windsor Technology Park, which offers over 190,000 square feet of available manufacturing space, Ross and Westby hope that their presence will attract other entrepreneurs to the area and set an example of how a small idea can grow into an international business, in a small historic Vermont town by a river.

The town of Windsor offers small town grace with an international reach.

Locally, CoolSnowGlobes are found at both the Hanover and Powerhouse Mall locations of The Lemon Tree, and at the yearly AVA Gallery Holiday Sale.