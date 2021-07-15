Community Edward Jones Office school supply donations

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – A community Edward Jones Branch Office will be collecting and donating school supplies for the Springfield schools. Local residents may help support this effort by bringing in items to the Edward Jones branch office, 41 Chester Rd., Suite 1, in Springfield, or Bibens Ace Hardware, 362 River St., in North Springfield, during regular business hours from July 21 to Aug. 21, 2021.

Edward Jones and its associates cannot accept monetary donations of any kind.