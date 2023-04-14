Community Closet to hold bag sale

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Community Closet at Immanuel Episcopal Church is holding a bag sale on Saturday, April 22 and Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The Closet is full of winter clothing, such as new children’s jackets, long sleeve jerseys and blouses, fleece vests and jackets, and sweaters. Stock up now for next winter.

The Closet is open most Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. We accept donations of clean, gently used clothing. At this time, summer clothing is preferred. All proceeds from sales are returned to the community to support those families in need. The Community Closet is located at 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.