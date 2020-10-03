Claremont Savings Bank VP graduates from New England School

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Claremont Savings Bank is proud to announce the graduation of Tausha Shute, vice president of retail services, from the New England School for Financial Studies.

“This program has allowed Tausha the opportunity to develop a broad range of skills necessary in banking leadership today,” said Carol Vivian, Claremont Savings Bank SVP, retail banking. “We are very fortunate to have Tausha leading the Retail team at CSB, and we are very proud of her accomplishment,” continued Vivan.

The Massachusetts Bankers Association announced that 71 students from banks and financial services firms completed the graduation requirements for the New England School for Financial Studies. This year’s senior class was the first in the history of the school to complete its senior year in a virtual environment.

MBA established the School for Financial Studies in 1960 to provide opportunities for professional growth to employees of member banks and others in the industry. Over the years, it has grown to meet the needs of banks throughout New England with a focus on financial management, technology, lending, marketing, and other strategic industry issues. The school is sponsored by the Maine Bankers Association, Massachusetts Bankers Association, New Hampshire Bankers Association, Rhode Island Bankers Association, and Vermont Bankers Association.

“This was a terrific group, and they adapted to the virtual format extremely well,” said Meghan McCarthy, director, education at MBA. “I’m confident that this year’s graduates will go on to serve as the senior bank officers and financial leaders of tomorrow, helping to shape an industry that is one of New England’s largest employers.”

“Attending New England School for Financial Studies has vastly expanded my knowledge, and better prepared me for my role in bank management,” said Shute. “The program covers a well-rounded curriculum, where you will learn aspects outside your day to day comfort zone…I am grateful to Claremont Savings Bank for the opportunity to learn and grow within the organization.”