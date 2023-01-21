Claremont Savings Bank to search for new President

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Steve Monette, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Claremont Savings Bank, announced the start of an executive transition at the Bank. Reginald E. Greene, Jr., the President and CEO since 2016, has informed the board of his desire to move and search for new opportunities.

“We are disappointed to see Reggie go but understand his desire to try something new,” said Mr. Monette. “He has agreed to assist with the search for a new CEO and will stay until a selection is made.”

“It is an honor to work at Claremont Savings Bank with such great people”, said Mr. Greene. “After living in five states, my wife and I have decided to settle down in western Massachusetts, closer to her family. I hope to be able to find a new opportunity once we relocate. The Board and staff have been extremely supportive, and we will miss Claremont.”

The Bank has hired the firm of Smith & Wilkinson to conduct a search for the next President and CEO, which should be concluded sometime this spring.

About Claremont Savings Bank

Founded in 1907 in Claremont, N.H., Claremont Savings Bank is a full-service financial partner offering a variety of retail and commercial deposit products and specialized lending solutions. The Bank has branches located in Claremont, Charlestown and West Lebanon, N.H., and Springfield, Vt.

The Bank also offers access to investment and insurance services provided through Claremont Financial Services, a division of Claremont Savings Bank.