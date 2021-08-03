Claremont Savings Bank’s Reggie Greene is chair of NH Bankers

CLAREMONT, N.H. – The New Hampshire Bankers Association elected officers and directors for the coming fiscal year during its annual meeting held virtually June 18, 2021. The meeting was well attended, with over 100 members of the New Hampshire Banking industry.

NH Banker members voted to elect Reggie Greene, president and CEO of Claremont Savings Bank, as chair of the Board for the coming year. Greene, who previously served as vice-chair, is succeeding Rick Wallis, president and CEO of Piscataqua Savings Bank.

“I’m honored to serve as Chair of the Board of New Hampshire Bankers Association for the 2021-2022 fiscal year,” said Greene. “NHBA, led by President Kristy Merrill, represents all banks operating in New Hampshire. I have found NHBA to be a great source of information for banks and to be a strong representative of ours in Concord and Washington, D.C. I look forward working more closely with NHBA staff and the Board over the next year.”