Claremont Savings Bank promotes financial literacy

REGION – Claremont Savings Bank stepped up to provide remote financial literacy learning resources available to local schools. Thanks to their sponsorship, over 4,780 students and teachers at 27 schools in New Hampshire and Vermont counties have free access to Banzai. Banzai is an award-winning online financial literacy program and content library of articles, calculators, and personalizable coaches. All of these resources are available to students at home or in the classroom, accessible by any device that can access the internet.

“Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life,” says Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. “But because Claremont Savings Bank is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free. More than ever, it’s important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world, and Claremont Savings Bank realizes that and they’re doing something about it.”

Banzai content builds a foundation of practical knowledge and gives students the tools to create a sound financial future. While students learn, teachers can easily monitor and grade their progress remotely. After finishing Banzai, students will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, build a budget, and more. At a time when many are facing unprecedented financial challenges, these lessons are invaluable. The Banzai resources are available at www.claremontsavings.teachbanzai.com.

Claremont Savings Bank is working with Banzai to build financial literacy in the community by investing time, money, industry experience, and a variety of bank resources. Beyond the Banzai library, Claremont Savings Bank also offers virtual or in-classroom presentations from local experts on timely topics.

Banzai resources are used by over 80,000 teachers across the U.S. The courses align with New Hampshire and Vermont’s state curriculum requirements, making the program a fun way for students to gain vital financial literacy skills.

The following are some of the schools participating in the financial literacy program: Walpole Elementary School, Charlestown Middle School, Charlestown Primary School, N. Charlestown Community School, Kurn Hattin Homes, Bellows Falls Middle School, Bellows Falls Union High School, River Valley Technical Center, Riverside School, Elm Hill School, and Union School.

Teachers interested in using the Banzai program with their class can visit www.claremontsavings.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI.