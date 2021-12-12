Claremont Savings Bank opens new branch in West Lebanon

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Claremont Savings Bank, a mutual savings bank headquartered in Claremont, N.H., and serving personal and business banking customers throughout the region, proudly opens their new branch located at 106 North Main Street in West Lebanon, N.H., Monday, Dec. 6. Grand opening celebrations will take place in the spring of 2022.

The location was originally a bank over 50 years ago, and most recently was the home of the Great Eastern Radio Group, who have moved to the upper level of the building. The lobby, offices, and teller pod area were designed by the Element Group out of Portsmouth, N.H., and remodeled by Down to Earth Construction out of Massachusetts using local sub-contractors.

This new branch will be home to Ryan Tremblay, Vice President, Market Manager and his staff Broghan Eaton and Megan Herschel who are seasoned Relationship Bankers moving from the Main Office of Claremont Savings Bank for the opening. In addition, Allison Childs, AVP Mortgage Lender and Adam Pippin, AVP, Commercial Lender, will round out the staff.

“Community banking has been the cornerstone of our bank for over 110 years,” said Reggie Greene, president and Chief Executive Officer of Claremont Savings Bank. “We are excited to be opening a branch in West Lebanon. We have a great staff in the office in addition to many of us who have been doing business in the Upper Valley for years. We look forward to supporting our existing retail, mortgage, and commercial customers in the area, and welcoming our new customers,” continued Greene.

“West Lebanon, N.H., and the surrounding Upper Valley area have long been an important market for Claremont Savings Bank,” said Carol Vivian, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking. “The bank opened a Loan Production Office in spring of 2018, and discovered the need to further its services and become a full-service branch.”

“This new location on North Main Street will feature modern teller-pod stations equipped with secure cash recyclers, a comfortable and tech-savvy lobby and coffee station, touchscreen computer in branch, a 24/7 ATM machine, and a drive-up window for convenient service from your car.”

“We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in the Upper Valley,” said Ryan Tremblay, Vice President Market Manager. “We have an enthusiastic team of employees in addition to a mortgage lender and commercial lender full-time in our new office. I look forward to continuing to establish relationships and delivering valuable results to Upper Valley residents and employers.”