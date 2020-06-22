CLAREMONT, N.H. – Claremont Savings Bank held its 114th annual meeting June 9, 2020. The bank is pleased to announce three new corporators.

Sera Gray, vice president of business operations, Red River Computer

Ben Nelson, proprietor, Claremont Spice & Dry Goods

Elyse Crossman, executive director, Greater Claremont Chamber of Commerce

“We are delighted to welcome Sera, Ben, and Elyse as new corporators of Claremont Savings Bank,” said Reggie Greene, Claremont Savings Bank president and CEO. “All three bring leadership skills and entrepreneurial spirit to the corporator group,” continued Greene. “We look forward to their participation.”

In addition, the board elected Steve Monette as the new chair and Heather Minkler as vice chair. The board thanks Tom Connair for his service as chair for the last four years. “Tom has provided sage counsel to me since I arrived at the bank and I appreciate his support,” said Greene.